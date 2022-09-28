Escanaba man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

(MGN)
(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba man has been arrested for child sexually abusive activity.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit announced the arrest of 20-year-old, Joseph Andrew Gavlek after following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Gavlek was charged with six counts of using a computer to commit a crime and six counts of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated distributing or promoting. He was arraigned in 94th District Court on Thursday, Sept. 22.

If convicted, Gavlek faces up to 15 years in prison for the child sexually abusive activity and 10 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet and shared a number of resources available to help parents keep kids safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at their site.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virgil Mongozid, 18, went missing Sept. 22; he was found dead in his truck Sept. 25
UPDATE: KBIC Tribal Police shares timeline of search for Mongozid, MSP says speed was factor in fatal crash
Three flags were removed last week after a school board meeting, where the board discussed the...
Gwinn High School removes gay pride flags
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
Representative Markkanen has submitted a bill that, if passed, would change Michigan's State...
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
A Michigan State Trooper has been shot in Detroit when an undercover narcotics unit was...
Police: Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit

Latest News

The sponsor and theme this year for the corn maze is "First Bank: it’s all about people."
Hayes Corn Maze opening this weekend
chilly
After a couple frosty morning warmer air moves in
Feeding America will distribute food in multiple Upper Peninsula locations Wednesday
UP Honor Flight Banquet prepares veterans for Mission XX