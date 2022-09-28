Escanaba man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba man has been arrested for child sexually abusive activity.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit announced the arrest of 20-year-old, Joseph Andrew Gavlek after following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Gavlek was charged with six counts of using a computer to commit a crime and six counts of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated distributing or promoting. He was arraigned in 94th District Court on Thursday, Sept. 22.

If convicted, Gavlek faces up to 15 years in prison for the child sexually abusive activity and 10 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet and shared a number of resources available to help parents keep kids safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at their site.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine.

