Dickinson County students learn about careers in the trades

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 400 students at the Dickinson-Iron ISD Tech Center explored careers in the trades at a career fair Wednesday.

The event was hosted by the U.P. Construction Council. More than 20 vendors displayed tools and career options for students.

“We really don’t market jobs here, we market careers. This is something when you exit high school and you’re looking at post-secondary options, the trades are one of those options to a pathway for a really rewarding career,” said Mike Smith, U.P. Construction Council executive director.

The U.P. Construction Council was created in 1984. Right now, it looks to attract more young people to the trades, particularly women.

“Over the next seven years, 41 percent of our folks that currently work with tools will be eligible to retire,” Smith said.

One available avenue for students is an apprenticeship.

“In a lot of cases it can be four, five, or six years of on-the-job training as well as modified classroom training over that period of time,” said Scott McDonald, Michigan Laborers’ director of apprenticeship.

McDonald said students get paid during training and leave with no debt. Smith said students today are highly attentive.

“This last generation is very focused, hyper-focused on what they want to do,” Smith explained. “They know exactly who they want to go speak to so they can check all of their boxes.”

Smith said he wants to give every student the opportunity to succeed after high school.

“You have to show up on time, you have to be teachable, and you have to be willing to work,” Smith said. “It is not an easy career choice, but it is a good one. It is rewarding and one that you can raise a family on.”

The U.P. Construction Council hopes to continue to work with the tech center and local companies to host more career fairs in the future.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.