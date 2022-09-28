Dickinson County farm opens pumpkin picking for season

Slagle’s Family Farms in Felch has grown pumpkins for the last five years.
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FELCH, Mich. (WLUC) - One of the most popular fall activities returns to Dickinson County for another year. Slagle’s Family Farms in Felch has grown pumpkins for the last five years.

Each pumpkin is only $5. The farm has three acres of planted land, yielding hundreds of pumpkins. The system is irrigated, so the dry summer did not impact the pumpkins.

“The pumpkin patch is probably the highlight. Everybody can go out there,” said Jennifer Slagle, Slagle’s Family Farms co-owner. “We also have a donkey and cows out there. The donkey loves pumpkins. The kids know that any pumpkins with bad spots can be fed to the donkey, which they love.”

Picking pumpkins is available on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Food can be ordered during the week by appointment. The farm is located off Metropolitan Road in Felch.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

