Overnight frost before milder weather towards the weekend
National Weather Service freeze warnings, frost advisories in effect overnight through Thursday morning.
Intense high pressure over Western Lake Superior drives a cold airmass over Upper Michigan Wednesday night -- areas of frost possible overnight through Thursday morning. Temperatures then trend at and above seasonal towards the weekend, directed by a westerly jet stream.
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, patchy fog and blustery; northwest through north winds gusting over 25 mph
>Lows: 25-40 (coldest inland)
Thursday: Morning patchy frost then mostly sunny and mild; southwest breezes
>Highs: 60
Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; warmer with southwest breezes
>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s
Saturday, Oct. 1: Partly cloudy and warm
>Highs: 60s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few rain showers
>Highs: 60s
Monday: Partly cloudy and mild
>Highs: 60s
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
>Highs: 60
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; cooler
>Highs: 50s
