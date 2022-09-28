Overnight frost before milder weather towards the weekend

National Weather Service freeze warnings, frost advisories in effect overnight through Thursday morning.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Intense high pressure over Western Lake Superior drives a cold airmass over Upper Michigan Wednesday night -- areas of frost possible overnight through Thursday morning. Temperatures then trend at and above seasonal towards the weekend, directed by a westerly jet stream.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, patchy fog and blustery; northwest through north winds gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: 25-40 (coldest inland)

Thursday: Morning patchy frost then mostly sunny and mild; southwest breezes

>Highs: 60

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; warmer with southwest breezes

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Saturday, Oct. 1: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few rain showers

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 60

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; cooler

>Highs: 50s

