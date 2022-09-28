After a couple frosty morning warmer air moves in
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
High pressure in Canada will dominate conditions for days to come giving us a dry stretch. Otherwise, the upper-level trough in the jetstream slowly moves out. We have another night of freezing conditions. Then, a warm-up develops as highs will trend towards the upper 60s bey the end of the week!
Today: A chilly morning then mostly sunny skies
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Upper 60s
Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds
>Highs: Upper 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Low 60s
Monday: Partly cloudy with warmer conditions
>Highs: Upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
