After a couple frosty morning warmer air moves in

High pressure in Canada will dominate conditions for days to come giving us a dry stretch. Otherwise, the upper-level trough in the jetstream slowly moves out. We have another night of freezing conditions. Then, a warm-up develops as highs will trend towards the upper 60s bey the end of the week!

Today: A chilly morning then mostly sunny skies

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy with warmer conditions

>Highs: Upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

