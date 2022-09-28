Actor Norman Reedus gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Norman Reedus has now left his mark on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The veteran actor, best known for his role as crossbow-wielding Daryl on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” series, received the honor Tuesday.

It was awarded under the category of television.

Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.(CNN)

“The Walking Dead” will be coming to an end this fall, but Reedus, who wears many hats, is set to reprise his role in a spin-off set to premiere in 2023.

For now, fans can catch a glimpse of his star on Hollywood Boulevard in front of Hollywood Toys and Costumes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virgil Mongozid, 18, went missing Sept. 22; he was found dead in his truck Sept. 25
UPDATE: KBIC Tribal Police shares timeline of search for Mongozid, MSP says speed was factor in fatal crash
Three flags were removed last week after a school board meeting, where the board discussed the...
Gwinn High School removes gay pride flags
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
Representative Markkanen has submitted a bill that, if passed, would change Michigan's State...
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
A Michigan State Trooper has been shot in Detroit when an undercover narcotics unit was...
Police: Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit

Latest News

Tulsa District Attorney candidate Steve Kunzweiler, left, chats with his daughter Jennifer...
Tulsa prosecutor recovering after being stabbed by daughter
Some of the virtual simulators available for students to work with
Dickinson County students learn about careers in the trades
President Biden asked if deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski was present at a White House food...
White House: Late congresswoman ‘top of mind’ in Biden flub
Each pumpkin is $5
Dickinson County farm opens pumpkin picking for season
FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
Police probe slain teen’s role in deadly California shootout