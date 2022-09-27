Strut Your Mutt to return in new location

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. animal shelter is holding a dog walk fundraiser this weekend.

The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter’s (UPAWS) Strut Your Mutt is returning Saturday to a new location. The event will be at Jackson Mine Park in Negaunee. Folks will strut their mutts along the Iron Ore Heritage Trail and return through the Old Towne area of Negaunee.

The event will raise money for UPAWS to help find homes for animals.

“We get to enjoy the beautiful fall here in the U.P.,” said Bill Brutto, UPAWS executive director. “At the same time, we get to support our local animals.”

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 1 at Jackson Mine Park in Negaunee. Registration begins at 10 a.m., with the walk at 11 a.m.

Besides the walk, there will also be refreshments for both people and pets, pet vendors, dog contests and prizes for the top three fundraisers in the adult and youth categories.

