Sign up is underway for Michigan Tech Blue Line Club

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech Blue Line Club provides additional resources to the hockey program, enabling hockey student-athletes to pursue success both in the classroom and on the ice. The annual membership drive is now open.

The Blue Line Club will be hosting two luncheons this season:

The Blue Line Club provides a wonderful opportunity for anyone who enjoys hockey to get to know the student-athletes and help them develop lifelong memories and a special bond with the community. Joining the Michigan Tech Blue Line Club shows your support for our hockey Huskies and the coaches in what promises to be an exciting season for Huskies hockey. Below are membership levels.

Donation to the Blue Line Club - $75

Program Recognition

Tier I - Suite Access with Snacks, Drinks, and Cash Bar - $150 Single/Couple $200 Family

Program Recognition

Discount Card for Concessions/University Images

Concessions - $5 Husky Meal

University Images - $10 off hooded sweatshirts



Tier II - Suite Access with Snacks, Drinks, and Cash Bar - $300 (Single/Couple/Family)

Program Recognition

Discount Card for Concessions/University Images

Sweatshirt

Parking Pass

Tier III - Suite Access with Snacks, Drinks, and Cash Bar - $500 (Single/Couple/Family)

Program Recognition

Discount Card for Concessions/University Images

Sweatshirt

Autographed Team Hockey Stick

Two (2) Parking Passes

If you have any questions about the Blue Line Club, please email blueline@mtu.edu.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.