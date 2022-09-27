Sign up is underway for Michigan Tech Blue Line Club

Membership has perks for Huskies Hockey Fans
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech Blue Line Club provides additional resources to the hockey program, enabling hockey student-athletes to pursue success both in the classroom and on the ice. The annual membership drive is now open.

The Blue Line Club will be hosting two luncheons this season:

The Blue Line Club provides a wonderful opportunity for anyone who enjoys hockey to get to know the student-athletes and help them develop lifelong memories and a special bond with the community. Joining the Michigan Tech Blue Line Club shows your support for our hockey Huskies and the coaches in what promises to be an exciting season for Huskies hockey. Below are membership levels.

Donation to the Blue Line Club - $75

  • Program Recognition

Tier I - Suite Access with Snacks, Drinks, and Cash Bar - $150 Single/Couple     $200 Family

  • Program Recognition
  • Discount Card for Concessions/University Images
    Concessions - $5 Husky Meal
    University Images - $10 off hooded sweatshirts

Tier II - Suite Access with Snacks, Drinks, and Cash Bar - $300 (Single/Couple/Family)

  • Program Recognition
  • Discount Card for Concessions/University Images
  • Sweatshirt
  • Parking Pass

Tier III - Suite Access with Snacks, Drinks, and Cash Bar - $500 (Single/Couple/Family)

  • Program Recognition
  • Discount Card for Concessions/University Images
  • Sweatshirt
  • Autographed Team Hockey Stick
  • Two (2) Parking Passes

If you have any questions about the Blue Line Club, please email blueline@mtu.edu.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virgil Mongozid, 18, went missing Sept. 22; he was found dead in his truck Sept. 25
UPDATE: KBIC Tribal Police shares timeline of search for Mongozid, MSP says speed was factor in fatal crash
1 dead, 1 injured in Ontonagon County single-vehicle crash
Generic moose photo.
Minor injuries after car vs. moose crash in Alger County
New host of Discovering
TV6 announces new host of Discovering: Kristin Ojaniemi
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app

Latest News

Top Plays from Week 5 of High School Football, Mel Tucker speaks on loss against Minnesota,...
9-26-22: Top Plays from Week 5 of High School Football, Mel Tucker speaks on loss against Minnesota, Spartan's Men Basketball First Practice
Football Graphic
Gladstone, North Central still lead UP HS Football Polls
NMU Football, Michigan Tech Football, North Central Jets stay undefeated
9-24-22: NMU Football, Michigan Tech Football, North Central Jets stay undefeated
Michigan Tech Volleyball rallies for five-set win at Parkside