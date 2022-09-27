Range Bank programs help support area schools

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Range Bank kicked off the 2022 school year with donations through the School Spirit Debit Card program and their Annual School Supply Drive.

According to a press release from the bank, the School Spirit Debit Card program has donated over $50,000 to schools since its inception in 2015.

The School Spirit Debit Card features the customer’s selected school mascot and donates $0.05 to the participating school of the customer’s choice each time they use their debit card. Recent funds have been used for supporting school trips, improvements to sports facilities, and purchasing musical instruments.

“We have always felt strongly about supporting our schools. It’s an amazing milestone to reach $50,000 in donations through our School Spirit Debit Card program in our 135th year as a community bank,” said Roxanne Daust, president and CEO of Range Bank.

Range Bank also held their third annual school supply drive this fall to collect supplies as well as monetary donations to purchase school supplies for local schools. This year, nearly $9,000 worth of supplies were donated to Range Bank’s partner schools in the Upper Peninsula.

In addition to helping schools through their School Spirit Program and Annual School Supply Drive, Range Bank also provides resources that empower students to make smart financial decisions through their Financial Literacy program.

“It’s an amazing accomplishment for the bank to have hit these milestones on our 135th anniversary. Supporting our schools is important to everyone at the bank from the top down. It feels great to be part of an organization who is strongly involved in our community and the future of our community. It’s wonderful our relationships and passion for supporting our schools continue to grow,” stated Hanna Westra, marketing and public relations specialist at Range Bank.

