Peter White Public Library hosting bullying prevention presentations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library in Marquette is hosting a new series of community conversations and the topic is school bullying. On Tuesday, October 4, Dr. Amanda Nickerson, Director of the Alberti Center for Bully Abuse Prevention at the University at Buffalo, will give a presentation and lead a discussion on bullying prevention.

The library’s Adult Programming Coordinator, Marty Achatz, says he hopes people who attend can learn useful skills.

“I want them to be able to take away some really hands-on knowledge and advice from Dr. Nickerson as to how to make our schools and our students feel safe at those schools,” Achatz said.

Dr. Nickerson will be giving two presentations--the first begins at noon on October 4 with a social hour and is intended for local school educators, administrators and counselors. The second is at 7 p.m. and is for the community. Both are free to attend.

