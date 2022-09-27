One more wet fall day before a drier stretch

A cold front is moving through the area. Behind it, lake effect rain showers will persist along the northerly winds belts. This will slowly come to an end tonight. High pressure will move in out of Canada and will allow clouds to slowly decrease in the west overnight. This will lead to overnight lows plunging into the 30s for areas in the west. Patchy frost is likely along the Wisconsin state line tomorrow morning. Light drizzle and freezing drizzle are possible in the morning across the north. Then, the pattern shifts with an upper-level ridge developing in the jetstream. This will bring warmer and drier air for the rest of the week through the weekend.

Today: Wet with lake effect rain showers along the northerly wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s, low 50s along Lake Michigan

Wednesday: Morning frost with light drizzle and a chance of freezing drizzle in the north. Then, becoming mostly sunny

>Highs: Low 50s

Thursday: Another frosty morning. Then, mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Otherwise, pleasant and warm

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

