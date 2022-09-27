Marquette Regional History Center receives art & culture funding

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Arts and Culture Council awarded $19,500 to the Marquette Regional History Center.

To receive funding, the historic nonprofit had to apply.

Executive Director Chris Osier says the center is primarily funded through memberships, admissions and events. The grant money will go toward operating costs and new exhibits.

“We have been collecting local Marquette County history since 1918. So it’s a really old organization,” said Osier. “We put the educational opportunities in a fun and interesting way.”

The center currently is showcasing an exhibit about railroads.

“I will mention our archaeology fair that’s coming up in October,” continued Osier. “It’s one of our great days where the museum is filled with opportunities to learn about local archeology.”

More information on that exhibit is coming soon.

