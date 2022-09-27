Marquette City Commission approves new budget

The $24 million budget was approved unanimously.
The $24 million budget was approved unanimously.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission met Monday night to approve a new budget that starts on the new fiscal year, Oct. 1.

The $24 million budget was approved unanimously.

Also at tonight’s meeting, Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs and City Attorney Suzanne Larson had both of their contracts renewed for another two years. During public comment, parents spoke about the need for child care options in the area.

“We have a lot of residents, families who are struggling to find child care and have struggled for many years,” Marquette City Mayor Jenna Smith said. “It is an issue that is very important to me personally and I am hopeful that through our master plan process which happens this fall, we will be able to designate this as an official priority here in the City of Marquette.”

Smith encourages concerned community members to share their stories with local officials and urges them to make child care a priority.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of missing Virgil Mongozid (18)
Update: 18-year-old Virgil Mongozid found dead in Baraga County
1 dead, 1 injured in Ontonagon County single-vehicle crash
Generic moose photo.
Minor injuries after car vs. moose crash in Alger County
Still from the first dive of the Delaware Mine in 2013.
Divers explore underwater Delaware Mine
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app

Latest News

The site is located 50 miles upstream from the mouth of the Menominee River.
Menominee River nomination for National Register of Historic Places could impact Back Forty Mine, private landowners
TV6's Vinny La Via and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Monday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (09/26/2022)
Orange flags are planted on the Northern Michigan University campus as part of Indigenous...
The ‘Hidden Wound’: NMU plants flags, honors victims of Indigenous boarding schools
A child climbs into a Marquette Township Fire Department truck
Marquette Township Fire Department holds open house