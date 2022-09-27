Marquette City Commission approves new budget

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission met Monday night to approve a new budget that starts on the new fiscal year, Oct. 1.

The $24 million budget was approved unanimously.

Also at tonight’s meeting, Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs and City Attorney Suzanne Larson had both of their contracts renewed for another two years. During public comment, parents spoke about the need for child care options in the area.

“We have a lot of residents, families who are struggling to find child care and have struggled for many years,” Marquette City Mayor Jenna Smith said. “It is an issue that is very important to me personally and I am hopeful that through our master plan process which happens this fall, we will be able to designate this as an official priority here in the City of Marquette.”

Smith encourages concerned community members to share their stories with local officials and urges them to make child care a priority.

