Marquette Board of Light and Power to optimize energy use

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s energy grid is about to be a little more efficient.

The Marquette Board of Light and Power held a meeting Tuesday. Energy optimization was on the agenda. The board passed a motion to hire a company to help people use their energy more efficiently.

The chairman of the board says this is the right thing to do for ratepayers.

“We’re going to secure a company to initiate some opportunities so we can do the right thing with the funds that we received from the ratepayers to help their energy optimization opportunities,” said John Prince, Board of Light and Power chairman.

The Marquette Board of Light and Power expects the energy optimization program to go into effect in 2023.

