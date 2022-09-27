Marquette Board of Light and Power to optimize energy use

A regular meeting of the Marquette Board of Light and Power
A regular meeting of the Marquette Board of Light and Power(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s energy grid is about to be a little more efficient.

The Marquette Board of Light and Power held a meeting Tuesday. Energy optimization was on the agenda. The board passed a motion to hire a company to help people use their energy more efficiently.

The chairman of the board says this is the right thing to do for ratepayers.

“We’re going to secure a company to initiate some opportunities so we can do the right thing with the funds that we received from the ratepayers to help their energy optimization opportunities,” said John Prince, Board of Light and Power chairman.

The Marquette Board of Light and Power expects the energy optimization program to go into effect in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virgil Mongozid, 18, went missing Sept. 22; he was found dead in his truck Sept. 25
UPDATE: KBIC Tribal Police shares timeline of search for Mongozid, MSP says speed was factor in fatal crash
1 dead, 1 injured in Ontonagon County single-vehicle crash
Generic moose photo.
Minor injuries after car vs. moose crash in Alger County
New host of Discovering
TV6 announces new host of Discovering: Kristin Ojaniemi
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app

Latest News

Calumet school Hall way.
House Bill seeks to ban cell phones in Michigan K-12 schools
The Gwinn school district has removed gay pride flags from classrooms.
Gwinn High School removes gay pride flags
A new bill has been introduced in the state house that would prohibit k-12 students from using...
House Bill seeks to ban cell phones in Michigan K-12 schools
TV6's Vinny La Via and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Tuesday's trending topics.
First Look at the Web (09/27/2022)