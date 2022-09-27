Just Believe to host bike, walk & run to raise awareness of skin cancer

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A local non-profit is raising awareness about skin cancer.

Just Believe is set to hold a bike, walk and run at Gwinn’s Up North Lodge on Sunday, October 9th, starting at 11 a.m.

Forefront Dermatology will provide free skin checks for the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are necessary. During this time, registration will also take place.

“This all started because my daughter had melanoma,” said Delight Hill, trustee and awareness chair for Just Believe. “At the time, we didn’t really know much about it. Sun safety and skin cancer awareness is really important to us. After the summer and beautiful weather we had, we want people to know that they should get their skin checked.”

Registration for the bike, walk and run is $10 per person and $20 per family. Bikers, walkers and runners will start at the Up North Lodge at 1 p.m., follow the loop around Shag Lake and return to the lodge.

Bucket raffles and a bean bag toss will begin at 3 p.m. There will also be 50/50 drawings and door prizes.

If you would like a shirt, they cost $15.

