Just Believe to host bike, walk & run to raise awareness of skin cancer

By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A local non-profit is raising awareness about skin cancer.

Just Believe is set to hold a bike, walk and run at Gwinn’s Up North Lodge on Sunday, October 9th, starting at 11 a.m.

Forefront Dermatology will provide free skin checks for the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are necessary. During this time, registration will also take place.

“This all started because my daughter had melanoma,” said Delight Hill, trustee and awareness chair for Just Believe. “At the time, we didn’t really know much about it. Sun safety and skin cancer awareness is really important to us. After the summer and beautiful weather we had, we want people to know that they should get their skin checked.”

Registration for the bike, walk and run is $10 per person and $20 per family. Bikers, walkers and runners will start at the Up North Lodge at 1 p.m., follow the loop around Shag Lake and return to the lodge.

Bucket raffles and a bean bag toss will begin at 3 p.m. There will also be 50/50 drawings and door prizes.

If you would like a shirt, they cost $15.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of missing Virgil Mongozid (18)
Update: KBIC Tribal Police shares timeline on 18-year-old Virgil Mongozid found dead in Baraga County
1 dead, 1 injured in Ontonagon County single-vehicle crash
Generic moose photo.
Minor injuries after car vs. moose crash in Alger County
Still from the first dive of the Delaware Mine in 2013.
Divers explore underwater Delaware Mine
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app

Latest News

Just Believe bike, walk & run
Just Believe bike, walk & run
Cliffs B-Shaft headframe
Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum lights up B-shaft once again
Marquette Regional History Center
Marquette Regional History Center receives art & culture funding
Photo of missing Virgil Mongozid (18)
Update: KBIC Tribal Police shares timeline on 18-year-old Virgil Mongozid found dead in Baraga County