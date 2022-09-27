Isle Royale Seaplanes offers unique fall color viewing experience

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time residents and visitors to the Keweenaw Peninsula this fall can view the fall colors by air.

Isle Royale Seaplanes has been transporting visitors from Hancock to Isle Royale since 2014. However, this year the company decided to expand its services and offer something new, fall color tours.

Owner Jon Rector said, “It’s really a lot more vivid from the ground, obviously you’re just seeing the sides of the trees but when you’re looking down on them from the air, it’s really vivid and it’s just a much better view.”

The tour begins with a safety briefing, passengers put on a life jacket and are instructed on what to do in the case of an emergency. And then it’s up into the De Havilland Beaver seaplane and time for take-off.

The tours begin and end in the Portage Canal. TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson was lucky to have a clear day with light winds when she took the tour. Her group was early in the season and were anxious to see if they’d see any color at all. But even if they didn’t they knew the views would certainly not disappoint.

“You know, I’m kind of spoiled,” said Mike Pacola, pilot of the Beaver. “I do this every day, but it’s just spectacular. The scenery changes day-to-day, minute-to-minute. Sometimes, you’ll get different fog formations on the water. A lot of times it’s really pretty. And obviously we had a beautiful day for this.It’s an excellent day. You normally don’t get this great visibility, buy today is perfect.”

The flight took the group over Gratiot Lake. They marveled at Brockway Mountain surrounded by fog in the distance, they saw Lake Linden and Eagle River, had an incredible view of the Sand Hills Lighthouse and viewed the North Entry of the Portage Canal. Far off across Lake Superior they could even see the outline of Isle Royale and flying along the coast, they could see the Porcupine Mountains.

After a few minutes in the air they started to see pops of color.

Pacola said, “It’s changing quickly. I would say in the next week or two weeks it’s going to be a lot better, but it’s already pretty good.”

With this being the first year of the color tours no one was certain how it would go. But 145 spots have already been booked and with the one-of-a-kind experience offered, Isle Royale Seaplanes is expecting a busy first season.

Brad Barnett the executive director of Visit Keweenaw said, “Anytime you see a business take a leap of faith and say we’re going to try something new; we want to support that. We want to see those new opportunities because not only does it help visitors to get a new experience in the Keweenaw, it also helps people who live here. And so it just validates. This is a great place to visit and a great thing to experience.”

Barnett added fall is the busiest season in the Keweenaw. He says, it’s an abbreviated season, so as a visitor, it’s a trip to take sooner than later.

Cindy Baker who took the color tour said, “I think it was fantastic. It is really magical to see it from the air. Totally different than our normal color tours. When you look at the trees and you are seeing them from looking out or looking up, it is a completely different experience to be looking down upon all the millions upon billions of trees. The maples are just starting to get red and colorful. It’s like I’ve not seen fall colors before and. It’s it was just it. Was just magical. It was beautiful.”

Each tour is 30 minutes long and costs $99 per person. There is a two-person minimum. The planes seat up to six passengers.

For more information or to book a flight go to isleroyaleseaplanes.com

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.