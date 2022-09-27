House Bill seeks to ban cell phones in Michigan K-12 schools

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new bill has been introduced in the state House that would prohibit K-12 students from using cell phones in school and on buses.

Gladstone and Rapid River Schools Superintendent Jay Kulbertis said that phones can be misused. The bill does not address bigger problems.

“They can be a tool for online bullying using social media,” said Kulbertis. “So yes those things are true but there are also a lot of other things that are true. So it looks to me like an attempt to find an easy solution to a complex problem.”

Kulbertis said that even if phones were banned, students would still find a way to access the internet. He does, however, say that students will follow rules as long as they make sense.

“If you were to ask any group of kids,” said Kulbertis. “Do you think we should limit the use of phones in schools they’re all going to agree.”

Calumet Schools Superintendent Chris Davidson said having local control is often more useful in meeting specific school needs. He says there are local school boards for a reason. They’re in tune with our local community and our students and parents may be concerned if their kids can’t use a phone in case of an emergency. Davidson however said students using their phones could be dangerous in that situation.

“In the case of an emergency if every student were to get on their phone,” said Davidson. “Now you’re overburdening the cell phone towers and key personnel might not be able to get important phone calls made and communicated during emergency situations.”

The bill was introduced in June and recently has not advanced in the House education committee.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.