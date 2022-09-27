Gladstone, North Central still lead UP HS Football Polls
Potential showdown coming between Gladstone, Negaunee
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) -
ELEVEN PLAYER POLL
- 1. Gladstone (5) 5-0 25
- 2. Negaunee 5-0 20
- 3. Iron Mountain 4-1 13
- 4. SS Marie 4-1 10
- 5. Kingsford 3-2 4
- HM St. Ignace 4-1 2
- HM Houghton 4-1 1
EIGHT PLAYER POLL
- North Central (5) 5-0 25
- Munising 5-0 18
- Norway 5-0 17
- Forest Park 4-1 8
- Newberry 4-1 5
- LL Hubbell 3-2 1
- Pickford 4-1 1
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.