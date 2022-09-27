Gladstone, North Central still lead UP HS Football Polls

Potential showdown coming between Gladstone, Negaunee
Football Graphic
Football Graphic(Credit: MGN)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) -

ELEVEN PLAYER POLL

  • 1. Gladstone   (5)    5-0   25
  • 2. Negaunee           5-0   20
  • 3. Iron Mountain   4-1   13
  • 4. SS Marie              4-1   10
  • 5. Kingsford            3-2     4
  • HM St. Ignace          4-1    2
  • HM Houghton        4-1    1

EIGHT PLAYER POLL

  1. North Central   (5)   5-0    25
  2. Munising                   5-0   18
  3. Norway                      5-0   17
  4. Forest Park                4-1    8
  5. Newberry                  4-1    5
  6. LL Hubbell                 3-2    1
  7. Pickford                     4-1    1

