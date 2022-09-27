Frosty overnights before milder temps Thursday afternoon

Lake effect rain to taper off, but overnight freezing drizzle and frost possible in the U.P. before mild fall temperatures later in the week.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Intense high pressure over the Canadian Shield continues to drive a strong northerly wind to Upper Michigan Tuesday night as lake effect rain continues and chilly air settles over the region. Showers taper off and clouds break up gradually overnight as drier air moves in aloft -- leading to frosty overnight conditions plus the potential of freezing drizzle. Temperatures then trend at and above seasonal towards the weekend, directed by a more westerly jet stream.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, patchy fog and blustery; northwest through north winds gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: 25-39 (coldest inland)

Wednesday: Morning frost, freezing drizzle and mostly cloudy with isolated showers mainly east, then gradually clearing into the afternoon; cool

>Highs: 50

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild; southwest breezes

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated rain showers; mild with southwest breezes

>Highs: 60s

Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 60

