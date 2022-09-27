Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum lights up B-shaft once again

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The project to relight the B-Shaft headframe in Ishpeming is now complete. On Monday night, there was a brief ceremony at the Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum where it lit up the headframe for the first time in years.

The city of Ishpeming worked in partnership with Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum on this project that included new more efficient LED bulbs to light the structure. The headframe is more than 100 years old and had previously been lighted but was discontinued due to high utility costs.

“You see our headframes and to light them up again, to make one of them visible at night it brings people in, not just to our museum but to the city. We’re working on bringing visitors to the west end. We’re working on building Ishpeming and Negaunee together,” said Craig Ilmonen, Executive Director of the Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum.

Beginning with Monday night’s ceremony, the plan is to light up the headframe from dusk to midnight every evening.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.