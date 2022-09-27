Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum lights up B-shaft once again

Cliffs B-Shaft headframe
Cliffs B-Shaft headframe(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The project to relight the B-Shaft headframe in Ishpeming is now complete. On Monday night, there was a brief ceremony at the Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum where it lit up the headframe for the first time in years.

The city of Ishpeming worked in partnership with Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum on this project that included new more efficient LED bulbs to light the structure. The headframe is more than 100 years old and had previously been lighted but was discontinued due to high utility costs.

“You see our headframes and to light them up again, to make one of them visible at night it brings people in, not just to our museum but to the city. We’re working on bringing visitors to the west end. We’re working on building Ishpeming and Negaunee together,” said Craig Ilmonen, Executive Director of the Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum.

Beginning with Monday night’s ceremony, the plan is to light up the headframe from dusk to midnight every evening.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of missing Virgil Mongozid (18)
Update: KBIC Tribal Police shares timeline on 18-year-old Virgil Mongozid found dead in Baraga County
1 dead, 1 injured in Ontonagon County single-vehicle crash
Generic moose photo.
Minor injuries after car vs. moose crash in Alger County
Still from the first dive of the Delaware Mine in 2013.
Divers explore underwater Delaware Mine
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app

Latest News

Marquette Regional History Center
Marquette Regional History Center receives art & culture funding
Photo of missing Virgil Mongozid (18)
Update: KBIC Tribal Police shares timeline on 18-year-old Virgil Mongozid found dead in Baraga County
The $24 million budget was approved unanimously.
Marquette City Commission approves new budget
The site is located 50 miles upstream from the mouth of the Menominee River.
Menominee River nomination for National Register of Historic Places could impact Back Forty Mine, private landowners