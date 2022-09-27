Bay Mills Township Fire Department receives federal grant

BRIMLEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow have announced that Bay Mills Township will be receiving a nearly $16,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The funding comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program and will help the township replace parts of its firehose that are outdated.

“It’s important that our fire departments have the resources to purchase up-to-date safety equipment to continue serving our communities effectively,” said Senator Peters, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “I’m pleased to welcome this federal support that will help Bay Mills Township replace outdated segments of its firehose needed by firefighters to respond to emergencies.”

“Our firefighters put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities,” said Senator Stabenow. “These new resources will allow the township to update its water hose so our first responders can keep the public safe.”

More information about FEMA grants can be found on their website.

