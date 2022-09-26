A wet start to the week

The wet pattern continues through tomorrow with more rounds of lake effect rain showers. This will mainly impact areas in the north and east. It will also be breezy with northerly winds gusting around 30mph at times. The pattern currently has a big upper-level trough over the Great Lakes. Then, a ridge moves in by the end of the week. This will lead to a warmer stretch with temperatures reaching above normal.

Today: Cloudy, rainy, and breezy

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Tuesday: Rain showers in the north and east

>Highs: Upper 40s

Wednesday: A chilly morning. Then, becoming mostly sunny

>Highs: Low to mid 50s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 60s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.