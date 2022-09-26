Upper Michigan Today takes over Campfire Coffee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon take over Campfire Coffee.

The downtown Negaunee coffee shop roasts its beans in-house. Owner Ryan Nummela shares a look into the heart of the operation.

Ryan Nummela shows off the coffee-roasting process at Campfire Coffee.

But roasting coffee isn’t all that Campfire is known for...

Nummela talks about the shop’s community partnerships and the tasty treats that come with them.

Checking out what Campfire Coffee has to offer.

And what’s a visit to a coffee shop without a coffee in hand? Barista Ashley demonstrates how to make a basic latte with elevated art.

Campfire Coffee barista Ashley demonstrates the steps to making a pretty latte.

Tia attempts to make one herself as the shop gets busy.

Tia Trudgeon attempts to recreate latte art and Elizabeth Peterson checks out the food line during a morning rush.

Campfire Coffee is located at 320 Iron Street in Negaunee.

