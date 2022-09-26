Upper Michigan Today takes over Campfire Coffee

Upper Michigan Today episode 126
Tia Trudgeon makes a latte at Campfire Coffee on Upper Michigan Today.
Tia Trudgeon makes a latte at Campfire Coffee on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon take over Campfire Coffee.

The downtown Negaunee coffee shop roasts its beans in-house. Owner Ryan Nummela shares a look into the heart of the operation.

Ryan Nummela shows off the coffee-roasting process at Campfire Coffee.

But roasting coffee isn’t all that Campfire is known for...

Nummela talks about the shop’s community partnerships and the tasty treats that come with them.

Checking out what Campfire Coffee has to offer.

And what’s a visit to a coffee shop without a coffee in hand? Barista Ashley demonstrates how to make a basic latte with elevated art.

Campfire Coffee barista Ashley demonstrates the steps to making a pretty latte.

Tia attempts to make one herself as the shop gets busy.

Tia Trudgeon attempts to recreate latte art and Elizabeth Peterson checks out the food line during a morning rush.

Campfire Coffee is located at 320 Iron Street in Negaunee.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

