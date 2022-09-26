Upper Michigan Today takes over Campfire Coffee
Upper Michigan Today episode 126
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon take over Campfire Coffee.
The downtown Negaunee coffee shop roasts its beans in-house. Owner Ryan Nummela shares a look into the heart of the operation.
But roasting coffee isn’t all that Campfire is known for...
Nummela talks about the shop’s community partnerships and the tasty treats that come with them.
And what’s a visit to a coffee shop without a coffee in hand? Barista Ashley demonstrates how to make a basic latte with elevated art.
Tia attempts to make one herself as the shop gets busy.
Campfire Coffee is located at 320 Iron Street in Negaunee.
