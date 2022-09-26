TV6 announces new host of Discovering: Kristin Ojaniemi

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since 1980, the show Discovering has aired on TV6.

For over 30 years that show was produced and hosted by Buck Levasseur. When Buck retired, Brian Whitens took over.

And now a new host will take Discovering into the future.

A host with a familiar face and a deep love of the outdoors.

Kristin Ojaniemi is no stranger to Discovering. You’ve likely seen her work on the show. She’s been contributing stories to Discovering for the past 3.5 years. She’s worked alongside the main producer and host Brian Whitens, taking you outdoors, fishing, hunting, and hiking. She’s told the stories of the people she’s found in some of the most beautiful places in the Upper Peninsula. And now, she’ll be doing even more

Kristin said, “I grew up watching Discovering, watching Buck Levasseur and when I came home after college, I saw an episode and thought, that’d be cool to do something like that.” She added, “it’s a little surreal that I am doing that now.”

Kristen and Brian have changed roles on Discovering. Kristin will now be the main producer and host, Brian will be a contributor to the show.

So what does that mean? Is the show changing? No.

You can expect to still hear the classic song and continue watching stories about all things outdoors in the Upper Peninsula. It just means you’ll see Kristin telling and producing those stories more.

“I like storytelling, I like being outdoors and I like meeting new people and just getting out there and being adventurous. So I’m excited to do more of that.”

Kristin plans to keep the tradition of the show focusing on hunting, fishing and people - but she’s hoping in time to expand that content even further.

“There’s so much diversity in the things you can do outdoors in the U.P. and to be able to show that diversity, whether it’s hunting, fishing or it’s fat tire biking or hiking, camping, everything that the outdoors has to offer and you know, maybe throw in some stories about nature and the things that you see that maybe you didn’t dive too deep into.”

You can catch the show Monday nights at 6:30 central, 7:30 eastern time right here on TV6.

You can also view past shows on Kristin’s new website, discovertheup.com

And you can find old Discovering episodes on our TV6 streaming apps on Roku, Amazon fire stick and Apple TV.

