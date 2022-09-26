The Ryan Report - Sept. 25, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the final Sunday of September talking to Northern Michigan University Foundation’s Executive Director of Business Engagement and Economic Development, David Nyberg.

In his role as ED of Business Engagement and Economic Development, Nyberg focuses on fostering relationships and generating resources that benefit the strategic goals of the university. This week, he sits down with Don to discuss the NMU Foundation, plans for the old hospital, and the Veridea Group’s involvement in the project.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 5 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Part 5:

