Rainy, gusty start to the week -- with frosty conditions in the mix

Northernly gales bring rain, chilly air to Upper Michigan before gradual clearing, milder temps midweek.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Building high pressure over the Canadian Shield drives a strong northerly wind to Upper Michigan Monday night, bringing lake effect precipitation and chilly air to the region before gradual clearing and temperatures trending above seasonal towards the weekend -- early week precipitation includes isolated mixes of rain/snow/freezing drizzle/freezing fog.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, patchy fog and blustery; northwest through north winds gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: 38-46

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and an isolated wintry mix (rain/snow/freezing drizzle/freezing fog); precipitation diminishing west in the evening; cold with north winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday: Morning frost, freezing fog, freezing drizzle and mostly cloudy, gradually clearing into the afternoon; cool

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild; southwest breezes

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated rain showers; mild with southwest breezes

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 70

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers over the southern and eastern counties

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 60s

