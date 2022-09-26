Rainy, gusty start to the week -- with frosty conditions in the mix
Northernly gales bring rain, chilly air to Upper Michigan before gradual clearing, milder temps midweek.
Building high pressure over the Canadian Shield drives a strong northerly wind to Upper Michigan Monday night, bringing lake effect precipitation and chilly air to the region before gradual clearing and temperatures trending above seasonal towards the weekend -- early week precipitation includes isolated mixes of rain/snow/freezing drizzle/freezing fog.
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, patchy fog and blustery; northwest through north winds gusting over 25 mph
>Lows: 38-46
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and an isolated wintry mix (rain/snow/freezing drizzle/freezing fog); precipitation diminishing west in the evening; cold with north winds gusting over 25 mph
>Highs: 40s
Wednesday: Morning frost, freezing fog, freezing drizzle and mostly cloudy, gradually clearing into the afternoon; cool
>Highs: 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild; southwest breezes
>Highs: 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated rain showers; mild with southwest breezes
>Highs: 60s
Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm
>Highs: 70
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers over the southern and eastern counties
>Highs: 60s
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: 60s
