Preparations underway for Marquette’s Haunted Hayride

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Set-up has begun for the 13th annual Haunted Hayride in Marquette.

TV6 and the 16 other participating groups started transforming the Marquette County Fairgrounds into the scaregrounds on Sunday.

Tia Trudgeon shares where the TV6 group is at in terms of preparing for the upcoming Haunted Hayride.

Marquette’s Haunted Hayride president Andi Goriesky talks about the timeline for setting up the 3-day event.

Goriesky shares advice for first-time visitors and helps Tia Trudgeon make decorations for the TV6 scene.

Marquette’s Haunted Hayride is happening Thursday, October 13 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., and again on Friday and Saturday from 7:30 to 11:00 p.m.

You can learn more about Marquette’s Haunted Hayride and buy tickets at www.marquetteshauntedhayride.com.

