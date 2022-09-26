Preparations underway for Marquette’s Haunted Hayride

Marquette County’s 13th annual haunted hayride is happening October 13-15
James Goriesky shows Haunted Hayride participants the map and route of the scaregrounds.
James Goriesky shows Haunted Hayride participants the map and route of the scaregrounds.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Set-up has begun for the 13th annual Haunted Hayride in Marquette.

TV6 and the 16 other participating groups started transforming the Marquette County Fairgrounds into the scaregrounds on Sunday.

Tia Trudgeon shares where the TV6 group is at in terms of preparing for the upcoming Haunted Hayride.

Marquette’s Haunted Hayride president Andi Goriesky talks about the timeline for setting up the 3-day event.

Andi Goriesky talks about the timeline for setting up Marquette's Haunted Hayride.

Goriesky shares advice for first-time visitors and helps Tia Trudgeon make decorations for the TV6 scene.

Andi Goriesky talks about what it takes to host Marquette's Haunted Hayride each year and helps Tia Trudgeon create decorations for the TV6 scene.

Marquette’s Haunted Hayride is happening Thursday, October 13 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., and again on Friday and Saturday from 7:30 to 11:00 p.m.

You can learn more about Marquette’s Haunted Hayride and buy tickets at www.marquetteshauntedhayride.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of missing Virgil Mongozid (18)
MISSING: 18-year-old Virgil Mongozid
Still from the first dive of the Delaware Mine in 2013.
Divers explore underwater Delaware Mine
Apple cider
Central makes cider the old-fashioned way
Steven Wayne Miller
Man arrested for attempted robbery at 2 Negaunee businesses pleads not guilty to felony charges
A white-tailed buck seen between the trees. (Michigan DNR Photo)
Legislation to reduce deer harvest reporting penalty advances

Latest News

New host of Discovering
TV6 announces new host of Discovering: Kristin Ojaniemi
Inventory vs Sales from January-September 2022
A look at home listings and pricings in Marquette County with Realtor Stephanie Jones
rain
A wet start to the week
Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase