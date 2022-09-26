Office of Senator Gary Peters to host Veterans History Project event in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Office of U.S. Senator Gary Peters will host a Veterans History Project (VHP) event at the Marquette Regional History Center on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m.

The Veterans History Project, from the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress, collects and preserves firsthand interviews and narratives of United States military veterans from World War I through the present. The project also includes stories from families of fallen soldiers.

Recorded interviews, memoirs, and other documents from Michigan veterans will be submitted to the Library of Congress. The stories will allow future generations to hear directly from veterans to learn about their stories of service and sacrifice and better understand the realities of war.

“Our nation’s veterans have protected our freedoms, families, and values as Americans. We owe it to them to ensure their stories and experiences live on, which is why I encourage local veterans and Gold Star families to participate in the Veterans History Project by sharing their stories,” said Senator Peters.

Peters, who currently serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, volunteered for the U.S. Navy Reserve at age 34, where he earned a Seabee Combat Warfare Specialist designation and rose to the rank of Lieutenant Commander. After the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States, Peters volunteered again for drilling status and served overseas as part of his Reserve duty. Peters is the son of a World War II veteran.

Veterans interested in participating in the Veterans History Project with Senator Peters can register on the event’s webpage.

