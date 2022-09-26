No injuries reported, pets safe from Marquette Grove Street fire

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was hurt in a residential fire in Marquette Monday, according to the Marquette City Fire Department. TV6 also confirmed no pets were injured.

Around 4:30 p.m. a fire broke out from a furnace in the basement of a home on 711 Grove St. in Marquette. A portion of Grove St. was blocked by police while firefighters extinguished the fire.

A crew entered the structure with a 1.75-inch attack line and went to the furnace in the basement. Flames were seen exiting the furnace and they were extinguished. The house was checked for fire extension with none being found.

The fire department said it cleared the house of smoke using a positive pressure fan and crews were cleared by about 5:30 p.m.

The Marquette City Fire Department was assisted by the Marquette City Police Department, Marquette Township Fire Department, Chocolay Township Fire Department, UPHS Unit 141, Marquette Board of Light and Power and Semco Gas.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.