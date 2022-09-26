Michigan State Police investigate death threat to congress candidate Bob Lorinser

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police are investigating after congressional candidate Bob Lorinser received a death threat online.

On Thursday, September 22, in a text response to an event in Elk Rapids, an unknown person said “I am going to assassinate Dr. Bob Lorinser during this event, using a Remington .270 rifle from the rooftop of a nearby building, the moment he exits his vehicle.”

Lorinser says he’s disappointed by the current political climate.

“Getting an assassination threat is a real thing, I mean, look at what climate we’re in,” Lorinser said. “I am disappointed in our current political climate. I’m running on a unity step but this dangerous rhetoric contributes to radical behavior, this is not who we are as Northern Michiganders.”

In an online statement, Lorinser said “I want to thank law enforcement for responding, authorities should always take these matters seriously to ensure the public’s safety. I’m confident the police will handle the situation properly. Fortunately, this threat is not indicative of the warm reception we receive across the state. It isn’t who we are as Northern Michiganders. The campaign will fearlessly move forward.”

Congressman Jack Bergman also responded to the threat saying “I hope the police fully investigate this alleged threat and the person responsible is held accountable. Republican or Democrat, there’s no room for this sort of behavior in politics. Unfortunately, this is a reality we deal with regularly – from the baseball shooting to nearly daily threats on myself and staff. It’s unacceptable and must be condemned.”

The Michigan State Police say the person who made the threat has been interviewed but the case remains under investigation.

