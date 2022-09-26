Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase

(WVLT)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages.

Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.

In the Upper Peninsula, Ontonagon County has the highest gas price average at $4.19 per gallon. Dickinson County has the lowest average at $3.78.

