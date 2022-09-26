Marquette Township Fire Department holds open house

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township Fire Department held an open house Monday night. It was the public’s chance to see some of the volunteers and all their equipment.

There were hot dogs on the grill, tours of the building and equipment and displays of their gear. The Michigan State Police were also there with their K-9 unit. Firefighters from the station say it’s nice to show the community who they are and what they can do.

“We just want to show the residents what we have, what we do and some of the equipment that we use and hopefully people will find it interesting and maybe somebody will find it interesting enough to fill out an application,” said Dan Shanahan, Marquette Township fire chief. “We’re just hoping everybody comes out and has a good time.”

The fire department is also preparing for fire prevention week. There were smoke detectors and batteries on hand for residents.

