Marquette Township Fire Department holds open house

A child climbs into a Marquette Township Fire Department truck
A child climbs into a Marquette Township Fire Department truck(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township Fire Department held an open house Monday night. It was the public’s chance to see some of the volunteers and all their equipment.

There were hot dogs on the grill, tours of the building and equipment and displays of their gear. The Michigan State Police were also there with their K-9 unit. Firefighters from the station say it’s nice to show the community who they are and what they can do.

“We just want to show the residents what we have, what we do and some of the equipment that we use and hopefully people will find it interesting and maybe somebody will find it interesting enough to fill out an application,” said Dan Shanahan, Marquette Township fire chief. “We’re just hoping everybody comes out and has a good time.”

The fire department is also preparing for fire prevention week. There were smoke detectors and batteries on hand for residents.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of missing Virgil Mongozid (18)
Update: 18-year-old Virgil Mongozid found dead in Baraga County
1 dead, 1 injured in Ontonagon County single-vehicle crash
Generic moose photo.
Minor injuries after car vs. moose crash in Alger County
Still from the first dive of the Delaware Mine in 2013.
Divers explore underwater Delaware Mine
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app

Latest News

If you live in the cities of Negaunee or Houghton, expect to see upgrades to your downtown...
Cities of Negaunee, Houghton receive MEDC funds to revitalize downtown areas
TV6's Vinny La Via and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Monday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (09/26/2022)
Orange flags are planted on the Northern Michigan University campus as part of Indigenous...
The ‘Hidden Wound’: NMU plants flags, honors victims of Indigenous boarding schools
Community members and perspective buyers listen to the council
Escanaba City Council receives appraisals for land development projects