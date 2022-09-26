Last day of Stick it to Cancer at Lakeview Arena

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The championship games for the Stick it to Cancer played Sunday for the final day of the event.

The first game started early Sunday morning at the Lakeview Arena. All funds raised from this event will go to Cancer Care of Marquette County.

The tournament organizer, Barb Salmela said this weekend has been a success.

“All the raffle baskets are gone, 50/50s are taken care of. All the people that played and the teams that came from all over Wisconsin and Lower Michigan they all seem to have had a great time,” Salmela said.

“It’s really 3 advantages for us with number one is the funding, of course. Number two is it gets the word out about Cancer Care Marquette County and folks can find us either on our Facebook page or website. The third thing is getting young people involved,” Cancer Care of Marquette County President Dave Poirier said.

Planning has already begun for next year’s Stick it to Cancer tournament.

