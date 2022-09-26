Last day of Stick it to Cancer at Lakeview Arena

Players getting out on the ice for Stick it to Cancer
Players getting out on the ice for Stick it to Cancer(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The championship games for the Stick it to Cancer played Sunday for the final day of the event.

The first game started early Sunday morning at the Lakeview Arena. All funds raised from this event will go to Cancer Care of Marquette County.

The tournament organizer, Barb Salmela said this weekend has been a success.

“All the raffle baskets are gone, 50/50s are taken care of. All the people that played and the teams that came from all over Wisconsin and Lower Michigan they all seem to have had a great time,” Salmela said.

“It’s really 3 advantages for us with number one is the funding, of course. Number two is it gets the word out about Cancer Care Marquette County and folks can find us either on our Facebook page or website. The third thing is getting young people involved,” Cancer Care of Marquette County President Dave Poirier said.

Planning has already begun for next year’s Stick it to Cancer tournament.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of missing Virgil Mongozid (18)
MISSING: 18-year-old Virgil Mongozid
A white-tailed buck seen between the trees. (Michigan DNR Photo)
Legislation to reduce deer harvest reporting penalty advances
Still from the first dive of the Delaware Mine in 2013.
Divers explore underwater Delaware Mine
Steven Wayne Miller
Man arrested for attempted robbery at 2 Negaunee businesses pleads not guilty to felony charges
Second location for Bear Trap in Shingleton
Bear Trap Inn expands to second location

Latest News

Club members taking a picture.
Great Lakes Scuba Divers raises money to expand
While no live turkeys were shot – the club held skeet shooting, youth bow, pistol and shotgun...
Ottawa Sportsmen’s Club hosts 60th Turkey Shoot in Pelkie
A father and son bonding at the event.
Tahquamenon State Park celebrates first day of fall
Houghton County Fair's annual Community Rummage Sale and Vendor fundraiser
Houghton County Fair hosts Community Rummage Sale and Vendor fundraiser