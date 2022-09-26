The ‘Hidden Wound’: NMU plants flags, honors victims of Indigenous boarding schools

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Orange flags are planted on the Northern Michigan University campus as part of Indigenous boarding school recognition efforts this week at the university.

Planted yesterday, these 5,000 flags will remain on campus this week to honor the thousands who died on the grounds of Native boarding schools.

Indigenous boarding schools have been an increasingly recognized topic in the United States after last year’s discovery of mass unmarked graves on the grounds of two boarding schools in Canada.

Community Organizer Amber Morseau says Michigan is a state with long-held ties to Indigenous boarding schools.

“We had children that were stolen from all across the United States that were placed here in Michigan so they could attend these industrial boarding schools,” Morseau said.

Three sites in Michigan were identified as boarding schools: Holy Childhood Boarding School in Harbor Springs, Indian Industrial Boarding School in Mt. Pleasant and Holy Name of Jesus Indian Mission in Baraga.

Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians Unit Five Director Tyler Migizii Migwan LaPlaunt says the history of the boarding school era is very recent. He says the last boarding school in Michigan closed in 1983 leaving lasting impacts on not only survivors but their descendants.

“We didn’t even have religious freedom until 1978 when the American Indian Religious Freedom Act was passed and the last boarding school in Michigan was closed in the 1980s,” LaPlaunt said. “All of the tribal and Indigenous people who live here today have been impacted either directly - first generation, second generation or third generation.”

He says the trauma from the schools was something many suffered in silence.

“It is important to me because this is something that has never gone away,” LaPlaunt said. “This has always been here with our tribal communities, but it is one of those hidden wounds that we have within our communities. We have stories that have been passed down from generation to generation from our families, but no one has ever recognized it or acknowledged it.”

NMU Native American Student Association President Sophia Panek says although it will take time to rejuvenate the language and culture, recognizing what happened is a step in the right direction.

“We are still trying to get our culture back; we are still trying to get our language back,” Panek said. “It is going to take a while, but there is one step further we are getting flags up for our people. We are doing this to recognize our survivors, to recognize the victims and the younger generations.”

To finish off the week of awareness the NMU Native American Student Association is holding an orange shirt remembrance walk at 12:30 this Friday at the Fire Site next to Whitman Hall.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.