Great Lakes Scuba Divers raises money to expand

Club members taking a picture.
Club members taking a picture.(WLUC News)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Scuba Divers are done cleaning the Marquette harbor and are now looking to expand.

The group hosted a fundraiser at Ore Dock Brewery Sunday night. There were bucket raffles with a paddle board as the grand prize. Live music filled the room by the band, The Reveal.

The non-profit says it’s still working to figure out where to clean up next but is always in need of volunteers to help - and you don’t have to be a diver.

“All they have to do is join. And I’m not a diver so you don’t have to dive in order to help clean up the Great Lakes. There’s a lot of work that can be done outside of under the water,” said Barb Dupras, the treasurer of the club.

To find out how you can help, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of missing Virgil Mongozid (18)
MISSING: 18-year-old Virgil Mongozid
A white-tailed buck seen between the trees. (Michigan DNR Photo)
Legislation to reduce deer harvest reporting penalty advances
Still from the first dive of the Delaware Mine in 2013.
Divers explore underwater Delaware Mine
Steven Wayne Miller
Man arrested for attempted robbery at 2 Negaunee businesses pleads not guilty to felony charges
Second location for Bear Trap in Shingleton
Bear Trap Inn expands to second location

Latest News

Players getting out on the ice for Stick it to Cancer
Last day of Stick it to Cancer at Lakeview Arena
While no live turkeys were shot – the club held skeet shooting, youth bow, pistol and shotgun...
Ottawa Sportsmen’s Club hosts 60th Turkey Shoot in Pelkie
A father and son bonding at the event.
Tahquamenon State Park celebrates first day of fall
Houghton County Fair's annual Community Rummage Sale and Vendor fundraiser
Houghton County Fair hosts Community Rummage Sale and Vendor fundraiser