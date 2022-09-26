Great Lakes Scuba Divers raises money to expand

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Scuba Divers are done cleaning the Marquette harbor and are now looking to expand.

The group hosted a fundraiser at Ore Dock Brewery Sunday night. There were bucket raffles with a paddle board as the grand prize. Live music filled the room by the band, The Reveal.

The non-profit says it’s still working to figure out where to clean up next but is always in need of volunteers to help - and you don’t have to be a diver.

“All they have to do is join. And I’m not a diver so you don’t have to dive in order to help clean up the Great Lakes. There’s a lot of work that can be done outside of under the water,” said Barb Dupras, the treasurer of the club.

