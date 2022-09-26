Escanaba City Council receives appraisals for land development projects

Monday’s step forward comes after months of delays in reaching a purchase agreement due to late arriving appraisals.
Community members and perspective buyers listen to the council
Community members and perspective buyers listen to the council(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - In Escanaba, the city council is closer to an agreement about three large development projects.

At a special meeting Monday, the council received appraisals for three properties, a section of land on Escanaba’s waterfront, the former jail and the old chamber of commerce building. The former jail site is owned by Delta County, but there are parcels of land there the city still owns.

This comes after months of delays in reaching a purchase agreement due to late arriving appraisals. Council members said receiving the appraisals puts them a step closer to an agreement with developers.

“The next step that we need to work on is with all three developers,” said Tyler DuBord, Escanaba City Councilperson. “If there are any hiccups or concerns they have within, the first purchasing agreement can be discussed and negotiated if need be. This is so we can all be on the same page, get it signed, complete the purchases, and then [the developers] can get moving on their end.”

Now that concerns with the purchasing agreements have been identified, the council will meet again Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. ET to address those concerns with representing attorneys.

