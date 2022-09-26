Downtown Negaunee to open Social District

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Negaunee will be opening a new social gathering spot for residents this Saturday, Oct. 1.

The city and its downtown development authority have received approval from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to create a social district in the downtown area. It will allow licensed businesses to sell alcoholic beverages that can be consumed outside within a “commons area.”

Only liquor purchased from a licensed business in a specially marked cup is permitted to be brought into the commons area. City Manager Nate Heffron is excited to see what the new opportunity will bring to the city.

“We’re certainly hoping that we can bring more economic opportunity to our businesses here and also attract new businesses to Negaunee that may see this as a good fit for them,” Heffron said.

The DDA said additional efforts will be made to ensure that all cups are biodegradable to lessen any negative impacts on the environment.

