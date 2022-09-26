Downtown Negaunee to open Social District

Social District
Social District(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Negaunee will be opening a new social gathering spot for residents this Saturday, Oct. 1.

The city and its downtown development authority have received approval from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to create a social district in the downtown area. It will allow licensed businesses to sell alcoholic beverages that can be consumed outside within a “commons area.”

Only liquor purchased from a licensed business in a specially marked cup is permitted to be brought into the commons area. City Manager Nate Heffron is excited to see what the new opportunity will bring to the city.

“We’re certainly hoping that we can bring more economic opportunity to our businesses here and also attract new businesses to Negaunee that may see this as a good fit for them,” Heffron said.

The DDA said additional efforts will be made to ensure that all cups are biodegradable to lessen any negative impacts on the environment.

For more information on the social district click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of missing Virgil Mongozid (18)
Update: 18-year-old Virgil Mongozid found dead in Baraga County
1 dead, 1 injured in Ontonagon County single-vehicle crash
Still from the first dive of the Delaware Mine in 2013.
Divers explore underwater Delaware Mine
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app
Generic moose photo.
Minor injuries after car vs. moose crash in Alger County

Latest News

Office of Senator Gary Peters to host Veterans History Project event in Marquette
MEDC Funds
Cities of Negaunee, Houghton receive MEDC funds to revitalize downtown areas
Planted yesterday, these 5,000 flags will remain on campus this week to honor the thousands who...
The ‘Hidden Wound’: NMU plants flags, honors victims of Indigenous boarding schools
Dr. Bob Lorinser.
Michigan State Police investigate death threat to congress candidate Bob Lorinser