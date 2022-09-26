Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say

The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that happened years ago.(WBTV File)
By WBRC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Authorities say a man called police when he found his dogs playing with a human skull in his yard as he was leaving for work Friday.

WBRC reports the Jefferson County Coroner said the man found his dogs with the skull in a wooded residential area just before 10:15 a.m.

It is unknown where the dogs found the skull, but they are reportedly known to roam a nearby large, wooded area.

The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that happened years ago.

No other remains have been found at this time.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of missing Virgil Mongozid (18)
Update: 18-year-old Virgil Mongozid found dead in Baraga County
Still from the first dive of the Delaware Mine in 2013.
Divers explore underwater Delaware Mine
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app
Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase
Apple cider
Central makes cider the old-fashioned way

Latest News

Members of the Atlanta Braves organization present President Joe Biden with a special jersey...
Biden praises Braves’ ‘unstoppable, joyful run’ to 2021 win
Actor James Earl Jones poses for photographers before the Marion Anderson Award Gala at the...
James Earl Jones retiring as Darth Vader’s voice
The second deer leaps right over the vehicle.
Deer makes impressive leap over car in dashcam footage
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
First-time homebuyers
Inflation, rising prices leave first-time homebuyers with affordability hurdles