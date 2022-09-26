Cities of Negaunee, Houghton receive MEDC funds to revitalize downtown areas

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you live in the cities of Negaunee or Houghton, expect to see upgrades to your downtown areas in the near future.

New lighting, sidewalk upgrades, and streetscape infrastructure and furnishings are just some changes the City of Negaunee will be making as part of its Streetscape Project.

Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron said the city received $855,000 in a revitalization and placemaking downtown enhancement grant from the Michigan Economic Development Organization. The entire project totals $2.1 million.

“We’re able to work with an already funded project, our water project that was announced a few months ago to do some water upgrades, it’s about 300 and some odd dollars that will come from that and we have another grant that’s coming from some street funding as well,” Heffron said.

More money will come from various sources within the city’s budget over the next two years. Other upgrades include car charging stations and the development of several outdoor gathering hubs. Heffron said he hopes to finalize plans later this year.

“We have to work with our planning commission, our parks and recreation commission and downtown development authority,” Heffron said. “Once that’s all done the council will have to make a decision on whether they agree with the project overall. Once that happens we’ll put it to bid and hopefully break ground in May.”

Meanwhile, the City of Houghton will be using $1 million for the revitalization of Lakeshore Drive, after the parking deck is demolished.

“These MEDC dollars are going to apply to sidewalks, greenspace, gathering spaces, streetlights, things like that. And also mobility enhancements to get people back and forth within that corridor and in between Shelden Avenue and Lakeshore Drive as well,” Houghton City Manager Eric Waara said.

Waara said the timeline for the project is in the works.

“We would really like to get this project out to bid late this winter so we can get the deck taken down before summer comes,” Waara said.

For more information click here for the Negaunee City Project and here for the Houghton City Project.

