Biggest year ever for ‘Stake the Lake’ fundraiser in Munising

Stake the Lake 2022
Stake the Lake 2022(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A fundraiser Saturday in Munising had its biggest year ever, despite a rainy morning.

Organized by the Eric R. Beverly Family Foundation, Stake the Lake raises money for Alger County residents battling cancer. The Alger County Chemotherapy and Mammography Program (CHAMP) provides assistance in the form of grants to individuals undergoing treatment for breast and other types of cancer.

The event at Bayshore Park celebrates the spirit of survivors and honors the memory of loved ones touched by cancer with a walk around Munising Bay.

More than 100 people participated Saturday.

“This is actually our fourth year, but we took two years off because of the pandemic,” said Danielle Beverly. “But Stake the Lake is basically a community walk. We walk around the bay in Munising and we raise funds for our non-profit which supports Alger County residents.”

To raise money, people purchased a garden stake or memorial stake to decorate in honor or in memory of a loved one. The personalized stakes line the bay beginning at Bayshore Park in Munising. The stakes and crosses will be up for two more weeks.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of missing Virgil Mongozid (18)
MISSING: 18-year-old Virgil Mongozid
Still from the first dive of the Delaware Mine in 2013.
Divers explore underwater Delaware Mine
Apple cider
Central makes cider the old-fashioned way
Steven Wayne Miller
Man arrested for attempted robbery at 2 Negaunee businesses pleads not guilty to felony charges
A white-tailed buck seen between the trees. (Michigan DNR Photo)
Legislation to reduce deer harvest reporting penalty advances

Latest News

New host of Discovering
TV6 announces new host of Discovering: Kristin Ojaniemi
Inventory vs Sales from January-September 2022
A look at home listings and pricings in Marquette County with Realtor Stephanie Jones
rain
A wet start to the week
Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase