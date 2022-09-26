Biggest year ever for ‘Stake the Lake’ fundraiser in Munising

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A fundraiser Saturday in Munising had its biggest year ever, despite a rainy morning.

Organized by the Eric R. Beverly Family Foundation, Stake the Lake raises money for Alger County residents battling cancer. The Alger County Chemotherapy and Mammography Program (CHAMP) provides assistance in the form of grants to individuals undergoing treatment for breast and other types of cancer.

The event at Bayshore Park celebrates the spirit of survivors and honors the memory of loved ones touched by cancer with a walk around Munising Bay.

More than 100 people participated Saturday.

“This is actually our fourth year, but we took two years off because of the pandemic,” said Danielle Beverly. “But Stake the Lake is basically a community walk. We walk around the bay in Munising and we raise funds for our non-profit which supports Alger County residents.”

To raise money, people purchased a garden stake or memorial stake to decorate in honor or in memory of a loved one. The personalized stakes line the bay beginning at Bayshore Park in Munising. The stakes and crosses will be up for two more weeks.

