Atlanta Braves visit White House to celebrate 2021 World Series victory

By David Ade
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Monday, the Atlanta Braves visited the White House to celebrate its 2021 World Series victory.

The team is in Washington, D.C., for a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. The Braves are heading down the final stretch of the regular season with a playoff spot already locked up, but are still trying to chase down the New York Mets for the division lead.

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies told Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau, “It feels amazing to be here. I always see movies and from the outside, being here is great right now.”

Braves President of Baseball Operations & General Manager Alex Anthopoulos said his message to Braves fans was, “We want to make you proud. We want to make fans of Georgia and Atlanta proud.”

President Joe Biden highlighted how the Braves rode a red-hot August 2021 -- going from a team that looked like it would miss the playoffs to the eventual World Series champions.

President Biden called the team’s run, “One of the history’s greatest turnarounds. First title in 26 years.”

Braves Manager Brian Snitker called the White House visit “special.” While not naming players, such as former Braves and current Dodgers star Freddie Freeman, Snitker acknowledged there was something missing.

Snitker said, “I just wish somehow we could have done it where we could have got all the guys here, you know, the guys that are not with us, on other teams and all, where they could have experienced it. But yeah, this is very very special.”

The Braves presented President Joe Biden with a World Series jersey, “Biden 46,″ at the end of Monday’s ceremony.

