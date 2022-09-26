1 dead, 1 injured in Ontonagon County single-vehicle crash

(wluc)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Ontonagon County Thursday.

At about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, officers were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on Norwich Road in Ontonagon. The Sheriff said a 36-year-old Ontonagon resident was driving north when the vehicle left the roadway, traveling through a ditch, hitting a tree, and coming to rest facing the opposite direction.

The driver was freed from the vehicle and transported to Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital, where they were treated for serious injuries. The passenger, 33-year-old Brennan Sharlow of Ontonagon, died from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver’s name has not been released.

The Sheriff suspected alcohol and speed were involved. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of missing Virgil Mongozid (18)
Update: 18-year-old Virgil Mongozid found dead
Still from the first dive of the Delaware Mine in 2013.
Divers explore underwater Delaware Mine
Apple cider
Central makes cider the old-fashioned way
Steven Wayne Miller
Man arrested for attempted robbery at 2 Negaunee businesses pleads not guilty to felony charges
A white-tailed buck seen between the trees. (Michigan DNR Photo)
Legislation to reduce deer harvest reporting penalty advances

Latest News

Generic moose photo.
Minor injuries after car vs. moose crash in Alger County
Stake the Lake 2022
Biggest year ever for ‘Stake the Lake’ fundraiser in Munising
New host of Discovering
TV6 announces new host of Discovering: Kristin Ojaniemi
Inventory vs Sales from January-September 2022
A look at home listings and pricings in Marquette County with Realtor Stephanie Jones