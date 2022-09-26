1 dead, 1 injured in Ontonagon County single-vehicle crash

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Ontonagon County Thursday.

At about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, officers were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on Norwich Road in Ontonagon. The Sheriff said a 36-year-old Ontonagon resident was driving north when the vehicle left the roadway, traveling through a ditch, hitting a tree, and coming to rest facing the opposite direction.

The driver was freed from the vehicle and transported to Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital, where they were treated for serious injuries. The passenger, 33-year-old Brennan Sharlow of Ontonagon, died from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver’s name has not been released.

The Sheriff suspected alcohol and speed were involved. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

