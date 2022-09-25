Wildcat Volleyball continues their sweeping streak with win over Purdue Northwest

Hammond Ind. (WLUC) - The Wildcats faced the Pride in Hammond today, Sept. 24. The Wildcats brought their record to 13-2 and took the match 3-0.

Purdue Northwest opened the match with a service ace, but Olivia Webber quickly answered with a kill from a set by Lauren Van Remortel. With a 1-3, the Pride had a ball handling error, the ‘Cats earned it back. Jacqueline Smith stepped to the line and served up an ace to tie it up at three. A volley later and some cross-court action set up Lizzy Stark for her first kill on the night. That would bring the ‘Cats to five. After a point from the Pride, Stark tallied her second of the night. The ‘Cats would take the lead 6-5, but the Pride snapped back and made it square.

Madeline Crowley entered the game at the service line and led the ‘Cats to a two-point streak. The score now sat at 10-7. The Pride tallied points on the board, but Caylie Barlage halted that with an unreturnable point. An attack error from the Pride followed giving NMU the upper hand. They still had the lead 13-10.

Time passed, and volleys kept coming, but a strategic kill by Stark led the team to a rally. Caylie Barlage went to the line to serve a point and earn an ace. The team was now up 21-16.

Purdue Northwest retaliated bringing the score to 24-23 at set point, but Smith closed it for the ‘Cats.

The Wildcats earned the first two points of the set due to kills from Smith. PNW placed one on the court to tally one and played a point to tie it at two. The Pride then went on a streak to 4-8 and held the lead until it was square at 14. Smith was at the line to serve, Van Remortel set the ball, and Smith finished the point to give the lead back to NMU.

Smith stayed at the line until the team reached 18 points and tallied two aces but sent it into the net for an error. That didn’t ruin her confidence, she snapped back to earn a point for the ‘Cats.

The Pride couldn’t find the lead the rest of the second set, and NMU grabbed the second 25-23.

PNW opened up the third set, but couldn’t implement an attack. The set was tied at one. The Pride followed with another attack error while Smith widened the lead to 3-1. Van Remortel tallied a kill, then headed to the line to serve. She put an ace under her stats. NMU lost the ball on the next point, but PNW could not implement their strategy and sent the ball into the net. The score was now 6-3.

The Pride tried to climb, but their attack errors kept shutting them down. Yacko was now at the line to serve. She tallied an ace while Stark, Thompson, and Meyer struck the ball down. NMU had the lead 14-6.

The Wildcats continued to keep the lead going into match point, and a ball-handling error by PNW secured the third sweep in a row for NMU.

The Wildcats will continue to play on the road as they take on Ferris State University. The teams will hit the court at 7 p.m. in Big Rapids, Mich. on Sept. 30.

