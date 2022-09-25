Tahquamenon State Park celebrates first day of fall

PARADISE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tahquamenon State Park celebrated the first day of fall with its annual Harvest Fest. Hundreds of people attend every year. The park’s interpretive ranger, Theresa Neal, said this two-day festival had multiple things to do.

“We started last week with a sled dog demonstration which was pretty well attended and we have pumpkin decorating this afternoon,” said Neal. “We have had hay rides all day and this evening will be trick or treating. A lot of the camp sights are decorated and they are ready for trick or treaters to come through.”

Neal also said fall events are different from summer ones because during the summer people come from all over the world. In the fall, however, it’s mostly U.P. residents.

“Fall Fest is a great time because it encapsulates the summer and we get a lot of locals that come this time of year,” said Neal. “The rest of the summer we get people from all over the country but this weekend is special because it’s a lot of folks from Newberry and Paradise and the Sault come to visit us so it’s a chance for them to reconnect.”

In a typical year, the park sees 600,000 people. However, the busiest time of year is early October. With Saturday being game day, some attendees still find time to watch their home team. Carol Colegrove was enjoying the fun and watching her grandson’s football game.

“Watching my grandson from Hawaii play football for Michigan,” said Colegrove. “And he just scored a touchdown. Go, Roman!”

This was the park’s last big event until February.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.