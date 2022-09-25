Ottawa Sportsmen’s Club hosts 60th Turkey Shoot in Pelkie

While no live turkeys were shot – the club held skeet shooting, youth bow, pistol and shotgun...
While no live turkeys were shot – the club held skeet shooting, youth bow, pistol and shotgun range events.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT
PELKIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ottawa Sportsmen’s Club gave kids and adults a chance to get out on the range on Sunday.

The 60th annual Turkey Shoot raised funds for its programming so youth competition shooters, like 12-year-old Dane Deroche, can enjoy the club and practice for the current turkey season.

“It’s mainly about just being with your family and enjoying stuff,” Deroche said. “It’s Grouse season, it’s turkey season and this is just practice.”

Vice President for the sportsmen’s club Matt Waters says getting young kids involved is important for the health of the sport.

“The kids are the future so if we want to keep doing what we are doing we have to bring the young kids in and make sure they enjoy it and have a good time with good experiences,” Waters said.

While no live turkeys were shot – the club held skeet shooting, youth bow, pistol and shotgun range events.

Waters says the long legacy of the club is thanks to the community.

“We try to give back to the community as much as we can, we do a lot to support the local schools in the area,” Waters said. “I think it is a good event that we put on every year and everybody really enjoys it and has a good time so they like coming back.”

The grand prize for this year’s event was $1,000, along with other prizes like rifles, shotguns and more.

“I hope people come and have a good time with the chance at winning some good prizes and have fun shooting,” Waters said. “All around we hope everyone has a great time despite the fact it is raining.”

Visit the sportsmen’s club website to view what other programs it offers.

