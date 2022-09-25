NMU football takes down POST University ; Homecoming a success

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Football team hosted the Post University Eagles for homecoming. The Wildcats came out on top with a 42-14 win.

The Wildcats won the toss and elected to receive on the opening kickoff. Their opening drive started with a 14-yard rush by Tyshon King, immediately followed by a 14-yard rush by Drake Davis. A few plays later Davis found Benden Sersaw on the left sideline for a 20-yard completion and a first down. In the next play the Wildcats coughed it up and the Eagles recovered and took over. On the Eagles’ first possession of the game, the Wildcat defense imposed their will and forced a 3 and out.

After the Wildcats got the ball back, Drake Davis found Rad Premovic for nine quick yards on first down. Drake Davis took the QB sneak on 3rd and 1 and got the first down. The Wildcats couldn’t continue the drive and were forced to punt. The Wildcat defense stood tall again forcing another 3 and out for the Eagles.

Zach Keen entered the ball game for the Wildcats at QB. His first pass of the game was complete to Rad Premovic for a 10-yard gain. Kyle Sahr found himself open in the middle of the field and Keen found him for 10 more yards. On 3rd and 10, Keen dropped back and found Wyatt Davis down the right sideline for a 44-yard touchdown. The extra point was good and the Wildcats went up 7-0.

At the beginning of the second quarter, the Eagles started to get things going on offense, but would inevitably stall and punted it away.

The Wildcats were faced with a 3rd and 10, Zach Keen threw a short pass to Kenyon’TA Skinner on the left sideline, Skinner made the first guy miss, cut it back across the field and sprinted down the right sideline, and took it the distance for a 75-yard touchdown. The extra point was good and the Wildcats were up 14-0 early in the second quarter.

The Eagles were able to sustain a drive that got them deep into Wildcat territory. They faced a 4th and 1, and they were able to convert and score a touchdown on that play. The Eagles got themselves on the board. Wildcats 14, Eagles 7.

After the Eagles got on the board, they got the ball right back on a fumble recovery. After the fumble, the Eagles took a shot for the endzone, and the ball was intercepted by Tavion McCarthy. The Wildcats got the ball back just six seconds later.

The Wildcats drove the ball down the field, trying to get some more points before halftime. They got it down to the Eagles’ 20-yard line, where the Eagles came up with an interception in the endzone, keeping the score 14-7 at the half.

The Eagles got the ball first to start the second half, they went three and out.

On the Wildcats’ first possession of the second half, they put a couple of chunks plays together, Zach Keen found Wyatt Davis for 19 yards, Jimmy Martin for 13 yards, and Tyquon Cox for 10 yards. After the completion to Cox, Keen found Wyatt Davis in the back of the endzone for a 16-yard touchdown. Davis went up over the defender, caught the ball, came down, and was able to get a foot in for the touchdown. The Wildcats extended their lead 21-7.

The Wildcat defense forced another three and out on the Eagles’ next possession. On the ensuing punt, the Wildcats gave it right back to the Eagles on a fumble on the punt return. The Eagles weren’t able to take advantage of the turnover and punted it right back to the Wildcats.

On the drive’s third play, Tyshon King took the handoff around the right side and took it 59-yards for a touchdown. Wildcats 28, Eagles 7. The Wildcats and the Eagles then traded punts the next few possessions. It took us to the end of the third quarter.

On the game’s next possession for the Wildcats, Zach Keen found Charlie Gerhard over the middle for 19 yards and a first down. Tyshon King then took a handoff and got 12 tough yards. Brock Franklin was able to punch it into the endzone, extending the Wildcat lead to 35-7.

The Eagles were able to find some success on their next drive. They took it down the field and got themselves into the endzone on a QB sneak. Wildcats 35, Eagles 14.

Tyshon King ripped off a 43-yard run, that would set up a Zach Keen rushing touchdown from seven yards out.

On the game’s final offensive play for the Eagles, Jackson Malcolm came through the middle and had a sack and a forced fumble that would be recovered by the Wildcats.

The Wildcats will travel to Wayne State University next Saturday to take on the Warriors at 6 p.m.

