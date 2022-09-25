Lions football falls To Bulldogs

Adrian scored 17 points in the first seven minutes of the game to take control.
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Sep. 24, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University football team (0-4) lost 73-13 to Adrian (3-1), Saturday afternoon at Docking Stadium.

Freshman Hunter Miles was 16-of-30 for 102 yards.  He fired touchdown strikes to freshmen Jordin Haley and Keveontai McDonald.  Freshman Hayden Pyles had a 73-yard punt, the second longest in school history.

Defensively, sophomore Charlie Garbowski had 13 tackles with one for a loss, his second straight game with at least 10.  Sophomores Jesse Hill and Charlie Ramirez had seven tackles each.

Finlandia returns home, Saturday, Oct. 1, opening the UMAC season versus Northwestern (Minn.).  The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m.

