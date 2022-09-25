Lingering rain for the next couple days

Radar futurecast for the overnight of Sunday night
Radar futurecast for the overnight of Sunday night(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
More rain is already impacting most of the U.P. and that is going to be the case for the next couple days. While not severe rain, moderate rainfall will stick around for tonight and Monday. With this cloud cover and rain temperatures will cool things down for Wednesday. Temperatures starting on Wednesday could dip down into the low 40s and mid 30s but quickly rise into the 50s again. Mild and calm conditions will come around by Thursday and Friday.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain chances; breezy conditions

>Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Tuesday: More rain lingering throughout the day; more winds and gusts reaching 25 mph

>Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Wednesday: Cooling conditions with chances of frost in the morning; partly cloudy

>Highs: Mid 50s to High 50s

Thursday: Slightly warmer air with partly cloudy conditions; mild

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies

>Highs: 60s

Saturday:

50s

