Huskies fall to number 19 Cardinals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No. 19 Saginaw Valley State posted 413 yards of total offense to down Michigan Tech 35-13 at Kearly Stadium in non-conference football Saturday afternoon. The Huskies led 13-7 but Isaiah Malcome rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns to help the Cardinals pull away in the second half.

“In the second half, they did a nice job of moving the football and finishing off drives,” said head coach Steve Olson. “They have a really good running back who can make some plays but we have some younger guys that need to be better and make some better reads. When we did get them off schedule, their quarterback was able to get outside the pocket We have to do a better job of keeping contain in those situations. The bottom line is we made far too many mistakes in the game to win.”

The Huskies did score a pair of first-half touchdowns. Darius Willis caught a pass from quarterback Will Ark and ran 59-yards to set up a score by running back Will Marano from the three-yard line. Ark also tossed the football to Ethan Champney behind the line of scrimmage and Champney threw it downfield to a wide-open Brandon Michalak to start the second quarter.

However, the Huskies were held off the scoreboard in the second half and posted 176 yards of total offense. Meanwhile, Malcome rushed for his second touchdown from seven yards out to give SVSU a 21-13 advantage. Brito added a touchdown in the third quarter on a one-yard keeper, then found Arron Foulkes to put the game out of reach with 4:04 remaining in the third.

Marc Sippel led MTU in tackles for the fourth straight week, marking 11.

Michigan Tech (1-3, 0-0) begins GLIAC play at Davenport on Saturday, October 1 at noon. Saginaw Valley State (4-0) remained undefeated and continues next week against No. 3 ranked Grand Valley State.

