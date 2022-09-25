Finlandia Men’s soccer beats Edgewood

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Everything fell into place as the Finlandia University men’s soccer team (3-2-3) beat Edgewood (1-6-1), Saturday afternoon at Edgewood Athletic Field.

Finlandia wasted no time in getting on the board as freshman Chinedu Ikem scored on a pass from freshman Alexis Murillo at the 5:34 mark. With 15:25 left in the half, Murillo blasted the ball into the twine to make it 2-0.

At the 37:37 mark, Edgewood scored to close the gap to 2-1. In the second half, the Lions sealed the game by scoring twice.

Finlandia had 12 shots with seven on goal, four corner kicks and was called for 14 fouls. Senior Brendan Christian recorded five saves in his first collegiate game at keeper.

Edgewood had 13 shots with six on goal, one corner kick and was called for nine fouls.

Finlandia keeps to the road, Wednesday, Sept. 28 taking on Great Lakes Christian. The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.